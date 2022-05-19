NCAA opens the door for conferences to scrap football divisions

Yesterday the NCAA announced that it is relaxing the rules in place for FBS conference championship games, which is to say that it’s no longer necessary for a league to have divisions or play a round-robin schedule to hold a title game.

The ACC was already moving toward getting rid of its division format ahead of the 2023 season, and this updated legislation just makes that change all the more certain. This will be the last year that the divisions will determine the title game matchup.

The ACC could go ahead and get moving on that sooner, following the Pac-12’s lead. About five minutes after the NCAA’s news, the Pac-12 announced that its 2022 title game will feature the teams with the two best winning percentages.

It doesn’t require any schedule adjustments on the league’s part, so I’d say it makes perfect sense for the ACC to go ahead and alter its title game criteria for 2022. I definitely do not say this for selfish reasons. Nope, definitely not; I’d never do that.