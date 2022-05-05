NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala granted 6th year of eligibility

NC State received some very good news on Thursday night: Chandler Zavala has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. Zavala’s initial request for a medical hardship waiver was denied by the NCAA in January, but he successfully won his appeal.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to comeback and represent the wolfpack for another year. Let’s run it back!!



Thank you all for the endless support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fKlnsWMx6 — Chandler Zavala (@chandlerzavala1) May 5, 2022

NC State officials deserve some credit here, as they not only filed the appeal on his behalf but also helped him lawyer up. The decision to fight obviously paid off, and the result is only fair considering that Zavala missed more than half of two seasons.

That includes last season, when he was sidelined by a back injury for the last seven games. He started each of the first five contests for the Wolfpack at left guard, logging 340 snaps. With Zavala back in the fold, NC State will return four of five offensive line starters from Week 1 of last season.

It still leaves left tackle to be sorted out, but that task feels just a little less daunting with the talent Zavala is bringing to the other spot on that side of the line.