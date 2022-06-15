NC State adds former Auburn and WVU cornerback Dreshun Miller

NC State has added depth to its secondary in the form of Dreshun Miller, a graduate transfer out of Auburn who has one more year of eligibility. Miller enrolled as a walk-on at State after getting almost no playing time with the Tigers in 2021.

In 2020, though, Miller was a starter at West Virginia and finished the season with eight pass breakups and one interception. Tony Gibson was one of his lead recruiters at WVU, if Miller’s 247Sports profile is accurate, which helps explain how he found his way to Raleigh.

I couldn’t find any reason why things didn’t work out for him at Auburn other than that he simply could not play his way into the rotation at corner there. That’s a surprising result after he proved he could be a good player at the power-conference level, but maybe Auburn just ended up a bad fit for him.

In any case, it never hurts to add a player who has experience at this level, because as we’ve seen firsthand, a rash of injuries can mow through a depth chart in a hurry. Miller brings good size to the position (he’s 6’2) and he was a four-star prospect both out of high school and out of junior college. Let’s see what he can bring to the table.