Remembering that time Jacoby Brissett beat up on UNC

As there is no college football happening right now, we have no choice but to think about college football that will happen in the future, or college football that has already happened. It’s not ideal but it’s what we’ve got.

Fortunately, the ACC Digital Network decided recently to look back at the time Jacoby Brissett ran all over the UNC defense in leading NC State to an easy win in Chapel Hill.

I had kinda forgotten about this game—we’ve been winning at UNC so often that they start to run together a bit, honestly. Brissett led the Pack to an unorthodox blowout win in finishing with 167 yards rushing and just 66 passing. The team ran for 388 yards on the ground, with Shad Thornton also collecting over 160 yards.

It’s extra satisfying to watch that kind of dominance on the ground; State should try doing that again some time.