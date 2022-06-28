ACC announces new football scheduling model for 2023-2026

The ACC made it official today that it will be scrapping the division format in football beginning with the 2023 season. In its place, each school will have three permanent opponents with every other team rotating through.

For NC State, this means annual games against UNC, Clemson, and Duke. The addition of Duke to the Wolfpack’s yearly schedule is the only new development here, as the Pack was already playing the other two annually.

So there’s no escaping Clemson, after all. Not that this is terribly surprising—the two teams have lots of history together and it’s understandable that the ACC would want to preserve the Textile Bowl. It does leave Wake Forest as the Big Four team out, but I’m okay with that given how good the Deacs have been lately. Wake doesn’t have UNC as a permanent partner, either—just Duke.

The full list of permanent partners is below. The ACC is leaving the door open for changes in the near future, since this format is only set through 2026.

Boston College: Miami, Pitt, Syracuse

Clemson: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami, Syracuse

Georgia Tech: Clemson, Louisville, Wake Forest

Louisville: Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia

Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina

Pitt: Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Syracuse: Boston College, Florida State, Pitt

Virginia: Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech: Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Wake Forest: Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech