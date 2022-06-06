Early college football lines released for five NC State games

The South Point Casino sportsbook released some early college football lines last week, and the handful of NC State games included paint a rosy picture of the Wolfpack ahead of the fall. Here they are:

Texas Tech at NC State (-14)

NC State (+6.5) at Clemson

FSU at NC State (-9)

NC State (-1) at Louisville

NC State (-3.5) at UNC

That’s a big margin over a Texas Tech team that finished 7-6 last season. Sounds good to me, though, now that we’re finally going to actually get a power-five non-conference game played in Raleigh.

Somewhere else had Clemson -10 against the Pack earlier this offseason, but 6.5 feels like a more realistic line to me. The Tigers are going to get the benefit of the doubt from oddsmakers until they show they don’t deserve it.

Those road trips to Louisville and UNC will be difficult and also could be pretty important by that point in the season, but State is given the modest edge in both. Is it September yet?