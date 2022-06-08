ESPN previews the ACC’s Atlantic Division

Bill Connelly’s ACC Atlantic Division preview is out and it is a lengthy one, because there’s a lot going on in the division this year. Whole lot going on. A couple elite defenses, a handful of good quarterbacks, multiple teams realistically capable of breakout years, and on and on.

Here’s how SP+ stacks up the division:

Connelly rightly wonders how NC State’s offense will fare in the fall with the contributors it lost, in particular because the ground game was so ineffective in 2021, which limited the offense’s ceiling. There’s no large question mark on the team than that rushing attack.

If it doesn’t get any better, then I have a hard time seeing the offense going from good to great, regardless of Devin Leary’s efforts. Then again, maybe it’s possible he just gets that much better. And no matter what, the Wolfpack will have a strong defense to lean on.

Everybody’s got at least one big question mark, though—even Clemson, these days!—and I’d take ours over just about anybody else’s.