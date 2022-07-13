NC State at No. 28 in updated preseason FPI

ESPN updated its FPI projections earlier this month and there was a bit of movement, which isn’t a shocker given the impact of the transfer portal these days. NC State actually dropped a couple spots, from No. 26 (in FPI’s April projections) to No. 28. The Pack is projected to finish with an 8-4 record.

NC State’s place in the ACC pecking order did not change: Clemson, Miami, UNC, and Pitt rate higher, which was also the case in the spring.

FPI remains less optimistic on NC State than SP+, which has the Pack in the top 20, or most humans, for that matter. It’s not an unreasonable projection, but it will hopefully prove closer to the lower end of what we can expect. The schedule being what it is, and with so many talented quarterbacks in the division, finishing 8-4 is certainly possible, disappointing though it might feel.