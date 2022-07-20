2022 ACC Kickoff begins Wednesday morning

It’s time for media days in the ACC, which means football season must be right around the corner. And it’s true! There’s football in the next month; we just have to stay focused and get ourselves through the rest of another pointless July.

The ACC Network will have coverage of the 2022 ACC Kickoff all day Wednesday and Thursday, beginning shortly.

At 9:30 this morning, commissioner Jim Phillips will speak, no doubt spending plenty of time on the current college landscape. I can’t imagine there’ll be any revelatory information contained in his speech, but who knows.

The Atlantic Division teams will meet the media later on. Dave Doeren is scheduled to chat at 1 p.m., along with the Pack’s three player reps: Devin Leary, Drake Thomas, and Isaiah Moore. (What’s the over/under on questions Dave gets about his beard throughout the day’s media car wash? Ten?)

Streaming links for the various team sessions are available at the ACC’s website.