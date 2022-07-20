ACC Network announces ‘All Access with NC State Football’ series

This should be fun: a three-part behind-the-scenes look at the NC State football program is coming to the ACC Network next month. The debut episode of All Access with NC State Football airs on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Turns out cameras have been following Wolfpack players and coaches throughout the offseason!

From the press release:

All Access with NC State Football will feature: — Rehab with LB Isaiah Moore following a season-ending knee injury last season — QB Devin Leary mic’d while throwing to his teammates during Pro Day — Head coach Dave Doeren on and off the field, including on the lake fishing — A beach weekend with brothers Drake and Thayer Thomas — Mic’d up coaches and players during August Camp

Dave on the lake! This is the content I crave. I think we all just want to see Dave vibin’ out there, crushing a couple Bud Lights. If ever there were an offseason made for relaxing, it’s this offseason: “Got the whole defense back, so I can have a few beers as a treat. Shoot, maybe I’ll grow a beard.”