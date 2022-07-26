Numerous NC State players make preseason awards watch lists

Watch list season is well underway, which if nothing else means that the start of fall camp isn’t far away. It’s nearly August, and we can start to see the light, smoke, and fireworks at the end of the tunnel.

NC State has a bunch of guys on watch lists already. Not the bad kind of watch lists, like an FBI watch list, but the good kind, like for doing good football stuff. Just in case anyone was unclear.

Devin Leary has already been named to the Maxwell Award (that’s the low-rent Heisman) and Davey O’Brien (top QB) watch lists. Isaiah Moore and Drake Thomas made the Butkus Award watch list (top linebacker), and Payton Wilson should get himself on the radar for that award assuming he stays healthy.

Cory Durden is on the Outland (top interior lineman) watch list. Grant Gibson is on the Rimington (top center) watch list. Finally, Thomas and Tanner Ingle are on the Bronko Nagurski (defensive Heisman) watch list. Wilson is again noticeably absent there, but again, if he stays healthy, that’ll take care of itself.