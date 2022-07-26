NC State picked to finish 2nd in Atlantic Division

NC State was a popular pick among media members to win the ACC in 2022, just not as popular as the Clemson Tigers. So the Wolfpack lands second in the Atlantic Division in the preseason poll this year. NC State received 44 first-place votes, and 38 voters picked the Pack to win the league.

Here are the complete media poll results:

Overall Champion

Clemson - 103

NC State - 38

Miami - 8

Wake Forest - 4

Pitt – 3

Virginia - 3

Florida State - 2

North Carolina - 2

Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (111) - 1,080

NC State (44) - 959

Wake Forest (6) - 783

Louisville - 591

Florida State (2) - 509

Boston College (1) - 469

Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Miami (98) – 1,036

Pitt (38) - 911

North Carolina (18) - 823

Virginia (6) - 667

Virginia Tech (3) - 592

Georgia Tech (1) - 343

Duke - 220

Yes, someone picked Boston College to win the league, and someone picked Georgia Tech to win the Coastal, because there always has to be at least a couple ballots out of left field. Though who’s to say what will and will not happen with any certainty in the Coastal Division? It’s the last year for the Coastal; maybe those teams find a way to really go out in style, who knows.

I don’t fault anyone for picking Clemson in the Atlantic, especially considering that NC State has to go to Death Valley this year. There’s no telling how this division will turn out, and Clemson may well struggle as it breaks in two new coordinators, but from a pure talent standpoint the Tigers are the obvious safe bet.