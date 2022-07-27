Devin Leary is the preseason ACC Player of the Year

The ACC is so loaded at quarterback in 2022 that you could make credible arguments for at least five different guys being deserving of first-team all-conference honors in the preseason. Devin Leary got the nod from media members, which goes to show the respect that both Leary and the Wolfpack are getting this year.

Here’s how the Player of the Year voting shook out:

1. Devin Leary, QB, NC State (40)

2. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest (30)

3. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (21)

4. Bryan Breese, DT, Clemson (14)

4-t. Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia (14)

6-t. Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville (12)

6-t. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (12)

8. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (11)

9. Myles Murphy, DT, Clemson (5)

10. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (3)

11. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (2)

I could go back and forth on Leary and Hartman, honestly—that’s definitely the top two.

All told, NC State had five players selected on the preseason All-ACC team: Leary, Grant Gibson, Payton Wilson, Drake Thomas, and Tanner Ingle. Only Clemson has more representatives (six). And overall, 19 of the 27 players on the All-ACC team are from the Atlantic Division.