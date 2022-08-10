Payton Wilson and Dylan McMahon make The Athletic’s college football Freaks List

NC State usually has at least one representative on the annual college football Freaks List that The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman puts together. That’s the Body By Thunder (patent pending) difference!

This year, it’s offensive lineman Dylan McMahon and linebacker Payton Wilson with the honor. Feldman on Wilson:

The 6-4, 230-pound former North Carolina state champion high school wrestler has vertical-jumped 36 inches, and coaches say he will “easily” run the 40 in the 4.49 to 4.54 range.

All this does is make me think about how much fun we were deprived of when he got hurt last year. Remember that time he clotheslined a guy? Yeah, good times. Fingers crossed that we get the full experience in 2022, because while we know the defense can manage without him, his presence puts that unit on a different level.

This is not to overlook Dylan McMahon, who Feldman notes has a 32-inch vertical and power cleans 400 pounds. His strength and versatility will be critical to the offense’s success this season. It’s just harder to find highlight reels of offensive linemen on YouTube.