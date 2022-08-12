Devin Leary has top-20 Heisman Trophy odds as season approaches

Admittedly it will be difficult for Devin Leary to become a serious Heisman Trophy contender in 2022, no matter what he and his team accomplish, simply because both Ohio State and Alabama return high-profile quarterbacks.

It’s those two quarterbacks—CJ Stroud (OSU) and Bryce Young (Bama)—who will enter the season as the Heisman favorites. Opinion of Leary’s Heisman odds varies a good bit among oddsmakers at this point, though even some of the lowest put him in the top 20.

FanDuel has Leary at 80-1 to win the Heisman, but he could easily ascend above the other players in that group if the team gets off to a good start. DraftKings is more optimistic, putting him at 50-1; he’s behind D.J. Uiagalelei in both cases, which just goes to show how potential team performance is baked in here as well.

The most optimistic futures I’ve seen for Leary are these, which put him tied for fifth overall and highest among all ACC quarterbacks.

Obviously, a lot rides on what happens in the first five weeks—if NC State goes into the Clemson game unblemished and knocks off the Tigers behind a good performance from Leary, then we should see his odds climb substantially.