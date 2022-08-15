NC State is No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

The voters in the Coaches and AP polls are on the same page, at least when it comes to NC State. The Wolfpack landed at No. 13 in the preseason AP Poll released this afternoon, just as it did in the Coaches Poll last week.
NC State received at least one vote in every slot between No. 9 and No. 23, with the majority of voters picking State somewhere in the mid-to-high teens. Fourteen voters placed NC State in their top ten, led by new Poll Hero Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, who put the Pack at five. Four guys had State at eight, one had ‘em at nine, and eight put the Pack at ten (including Rece Davis).
There was also one possibly confused individual who did not have NC State on his ballot.
1) Alabama
2) Ohio State
3) Georgia
4) Clemson
5) Notre Dame
6) Texas A&M
7) Utah
8) Michigan
9) Oklahoma
10) Baylor
11) Oregon
12) Oklahoma State
13) NC State
14) USC
15) Michigan State
16) Miami
17) Pitt
18) Wisconsin
19) Arkansas
20) Kentucky
21) Ole Miss
22) Wake Forest
23) Cincinnati
24) Houston
25) BYU
