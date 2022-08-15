NC State is No. 13 in preseason AP Poll

The voters in the Coaches and AP polls are on the same page, at least when it comes to NC State. The Wolfpack landed at No. 13 in the preseason AP Poll released this afternoon, just as it did in the Coaches Poll last week.

NC State received at least one vote in every slot between No. 9 and No. 23, with the majority of voters picking State somewhere in the mid-to-high teens. Fourteen voters placed NC State in their top ten, led by new Poll Hero Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, who put the Pack at five. Four guys had State at eight, one had ‘em at nine, and eight put the Pack at ten (including Rece Davis).

There was also one possibly confused individual who did not have NC State on his ballot.

The full preseason AP Poll:

1) Alabama

2) Ohio State

3) Georgia

4) Clemson

5) Notre Dame

6) Texas A&M

7) Utah

8) Michigan

9) Oklahoma

10) Baylor

11) Oregon

12) Oklahoma State

13) NC State

14) USC

15) Michigan State

16) Miami

17) Pitt

18) Wisconsin

19) Arkansas

20) Kentucky

21) Ole Miss

22) Wake Forest

23) Cincinnati

24) Houston

25) BYU