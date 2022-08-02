NC State is No. 11 in CBS Sports’ preseason top 25

NC State is going to have a nice, shiny number next to it in all of the preseason polls released in the coming weeks, and as fans we have to make sure we’re properly prepared to take it one poll at a time and enjoy each shiny number as it arrives.

CBS Sports released its preseason college football poll this afternoon, with the Wolfpack checking in at No. 11. Will the team get this much respect from AP pollsters? No telling, but we don’t want to get caught looking ahead.

There are four other ACC teams in the CBS Sports top 25: Clemson (5), Miami (19), Wake Forest (21), and Pittsburgh (25). They actually went ahead and ranked all 131 FBS teams, because hey why not, and you can find the entire poll here.

State’s non-conference foes: Texas Tech (No. 68), ECU (73), UConn (128). And the Atlantic Division in order: Clemson (5), NC State (11), Wake (21), Louisville (41), FSU (50), BC (55), Syracuse (89).