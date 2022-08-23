NC State is No. 18 in final SP+ preseason projections

We’re only four days away from the start of the college football season, and I have never been more excited for a Nebraska/Northwestern game. No, the schedule for Saturday isn’t good, but it’s football.

And with the season just about here, SP+’s final preseason numbers are here. NC State has been in the top 20 throughout the offseason, with a little bit of shuffling here and there: the Wolfpack began at No. 15 way back in February, and will begin the 2022 season at No. 18. State had about the most stable offseason one could imagine—and hope for—so that change is largely about what happened elsewhere.

SP+ has State’s offense 35th overall, with the defense at 13. If anything, that feels like a conservative evaluation of the defense, assuming of course that its key contributors can stay healthy. No reason they can’t top that. And if the offense can finish in the top 35, that’ll stand as nice improvement from 2021.

Not long now until we’ll get an idea of what we’ve got with an actual game on the field. So close!