It’s game week!

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve done it again—made it through another arduous period of no college football with sanity mostly intact. As usual, July nearly killed me for the lack of sports, but that test is a necessary part of the journey.

Is this the best non-holiday Monday of the year? Could be. Unless you celebrate the first official game week Monday as a holiday; kinda seems like it should be a national holiday by now. And you know what, while we’re at it, make the whole week a national holiday. This is not a time for working, it’s a time for thinking about football, and football-related activities, and how we’re going to be watching football and doing football-related activities in the near future.

There’s much to get to this week, but it’s good to soak everything in for a minute. Am I ready for some football? I do believe I’m ready for some football.