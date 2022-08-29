NC State is an 11-point favorite against ECU

NC State is heading to Greenville as a strong two-score favorite, and hey, what could possibly go wrong? Actually I can’t decide if I’m truly worried about this game or not.

If there is a team built to handle a difficult environment to open up the year, it should be this veteran, defensively stout Wolfpack team. That defense in particular is just a real nice security blanket to have in these situations.

NC State opened as an 11-point favorite to beat East Carolina, and neutral observers are confident in State: more than three quarters of the bets and the total money wagered have been placed on the Wolfpack, per Vegas Insider. The Pack is also up to -11.5 at some sportsbooks.

The picks from SP+ should be out shortly, and if I’m doing my math right, State is about 13.5 points better than ECU in SP+’s estimation.

I’m usually most nervous early in the week and then by Friday I’ll probably be feeling like State’s going to win this thing by 30. How’s the vide with you people right now?