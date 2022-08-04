Sights and sounds from NC State’s first day of camp

There was plenty of local media on hand for the start of NC State’s fall camp, which began as always with non-contact drills. The team worked out in the morning, then Dave Doeren and some players met briefly with reporters.

Some scenes from the day:

Would that we all could take that kind of energy into every day. CJ Clark is one of the guys who missed the majority of 2021 because of injury, so it’s not surprising that he’s a little pumped to be back.

Coach Doeren in the house. pic.twitter.com/xr4AeAX2EH — David Thompson (@daveth89) August 3, 2022

Hi, Dave!

(whispering to the people next to me) That’s Devin Leary.

A sweet little one-handed snag from Cyrus Fagan pic.twitter.com/vjbJqtJKr5 — Alec Sawyer (@AlecSawyer) August 3, 2022

‘Every day I get to be out here is a blessing’ #HTT pic.twitter.com/JM5k9lVqAC — NC State Football (@PackFootball) August 3, 2022

Devin Leary explains why him and Payton Wilson are no longer roommates — some things take priority — and how he helped uplift one of his best friends.@DevinLeary1 @payton_wilson21 pic.twitter.com/JDGfKzXHBA — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) August 4, 2022

Inside Pack Sports has video and a full transcript of Doeren’s remarks yesterday.

There did not appear to be any major surprises yesterday, either in terms of injuries or in terms of the depth chart. Cornerback Derrek Pitts was out there in a non-contact jersey but otherwise the team appears to be starting off in good shape.