Sights and sounds from NC State’s first day of camp

Look, there’s football things happening!

By Steven Muma
NC State v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

There was plenty of local media on hand for the start of NC State’s fall camp, which began as always with non-contact drills. The team worked out in the morning, then Dave Doeren and some players met briefly with reporters.

Some scenes from the day:

Would that we all could take that kind of energy into every day. CJ Clark is one of the guys who missed the majority of 2021 because of injury, so it’s not surprising that he’s a little pumped to be back.

Hi, Dave!

(whispering to the people next to me) That’s Devin Leary.

Inside Pack Sports has video and a full transcript of Doeren’s remarks yesterday.

There did not appear to be any major surprises yesterday, either in terms of injuries or in terms of the depth chart. Cornerback Derrek Pitts was out there in a non-contact jersey but otherwise the team appears to be starting off in good shape.

