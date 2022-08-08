NC State lands at No. 13 in preseason Coaches Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released Monday afternoon (the AP Poll follows next Monday) and NC State begins the season at No. 13, which is the Wolfpack’s highest preseason ranking since starting at No. 14 in 2003.
The ACC has five ranked teams—all in the top 20—led by Clemson at No. 4. NC State is next, followed by Pitt (16), Miami (17), and Wake Forest (19). The complete top 25:
1) Alabama
2) Ohio State
3) Georgia
4) Clemson
5) Notre Dame
6) Michigan
7) Texas A&M
8) Utah
9) Oklahoma
10) Baylor
11) Oklahoma State
12) Oregon
13) NC State
14) Michigan State
15) USC
16) Pittsburgh
17) Miami
18) Texas
19) Wake Forest
20) Wisconsin
21) Kentucky
22) Cincinnati
23) Arkansas
24) Mississippi
25) Houston
Same ol’, same ol’ at the top, and Alabama has a very good chance to go wire-to-wire at No. 1. Based on overall talent, it’s still those top four and then everybody else. NC State definitely has a realistic shot at finishing in the top 10, which would be a hell of a year.
Loading comments...