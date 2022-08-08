NC State lands at No. 13 in preseason Coaches Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released Monday afternoon (the AP Poll follows next Monday) and NC State begins the season at No. 13, which is the Wolfpack’s highest preseason ranking since starting at No. 14 in 2003.

The ACC has five ranked teams—all in the top 20—led by Clemson at No. 4. NC State is next, followed by Pitt (16), Miami (17), and Wake Forest (19). The complete top 25:

1) Alabama

2) Ohio State

3) Georgia

4) Clemson

5) Notre Dame

6) Michigan

7) Texas A&M

8) Utah

9) Oklahoma

10) Baylor

11) Oklahoma State

12) Oregon

13) NC State

14) Michigan State

15) USC

16) Pittsburgh

17) Miami

18) Texas

19) Wake Forest

20) Wisconsin

21) Kentucky

22) Cincinnati

23) Arkansas

24) Mississippi

25) Houston

Same ol’, same ol’ at the top, and Alabama has a very good chance to go wire-to-wire at No. 1. Based on overall talent, it’s still those top four and then everybody else. NC State definitely has a realistic shot at finishing in the top 10, which would be a hell of a year.