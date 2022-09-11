Highlights! Big 2nd quarter makes life easy on the Wolfpack

Considering what happened elsewhere on Saturday, it wasn’t the worst week for a freebie. NC State got rolling on Charleston Southern in the second quarter, as Devin Leary ran for one touchdown and threw for three more and the Wolfpack put Charleston Southern well into the review mirror.

Leary’s first touchdown pass came on the good ol’ wheel route to Jordan Houston—one of those throws that kinda forces the receiver to catch it. Leary’s second passing touchdown was an impressive cross-body deep ball to Anthony Smith, who was loitering wide open at the goal line after Charleston Southern whiffed on a sack.

The day went so well that both Jack Chambers and MJ Morris got some reps, with Morris getting to play a good portion of the fourth quarter. The entire second half was garbage time, essentially, as the Buccaneers proved completely non-competitive.

A big win that gets the starters out early and lets the reserves get some substantial playing time is a successful week.