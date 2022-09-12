NC State is a 10-point favorite over Texas Tech

Hey, don’t look now, but it appears that NC State is actually going to get to host a non-conference power-five opponent without the game being canceled by an outside calamity. We were due!

The Wolfpack is already a strong favorite against a Texas Tech team that is playing with its backup quarterback—State is a 10-point favorite after opening at -8.5 or -9 at most sportsbooks. The over/under is 55 points.

The Red Raiders are coming off a dramatic double-overtime win at home over Houston—a win that required a frantic last-minute drive for the game-tying field goal as well as a 4th-and-20 conversion in OT. Quarterback Donovan Smith got away with throwing three interceptions.

Texas Tech’s offense is plenty capable of making big plays, though, and should prove a more difficult test than the East Carolina offense for State. (I’d be happy to be wrong about that.)