BTP Pigskin Predictions: Texas Tech

Fresh off a 55-3 cakewalk of a win last Saturday against an overmatched FCS foe, NC State is set to face a considerable challenge as they welcome Texas Tech to Raleigh for a Saturday night contest. The Red Raiders had their own FCS cakewalk in Week 1, but passed a significant test last week in a two-overtime thrilling win against Houston.

Texas Tech brings with them an experienced and deep defense, one that likes to play aggressive and prioritize turnovers. It’s a group that will surely test the Wolfpack’s offense, forcing Devin Leary and company to protect the ball and stay on schedule. On the other side of the ball, the Red Raiders feature a dynamic dual-threat QB in Donovan Smith, the exact type of QB that has given Tony Gibson’s NC State defenses problems over the last couple years.

Will the Red Raiders come to Carter-Finley, stymie the Wolfpack offense, and leave with their first ever win in Raleigh? Or will NC State pass their biggest test of the year so far, bottle up Smith and the Texas Tech offense, and claim another W on the ledger?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 31-23 (W)

Comment: “beep beep boop“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 28-27 (W)

Comment: “Yeah, I don’t know. Both teams looked great against FCS competition and struggled against an in-state AAC foe.“

no23sports

Prediction: 27-24 (W)

Comment: “I always feel good about the Pack in primetime at The Carter. The experience on Texas Tech’s defense has me nervous.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 35-27 (W)

Comment: “It’ll take a Texas Rattlesnake to stun NC State during a night game at the Carter. 3/4 of the game we hold a lead but it’s close enough that every drive counts...4th quarter get a double digit lead to hold TTU off late“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 27-20 (W)

Comment: “Offense gets into a groove by the second quarter. TT makes it a game for a while with their mobile QB, but this defense has generally handled those types of QB’s well. State puts it out of reach in the fourth quarter.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 30-24 (W)

Comment: “Defense stymies Texas Tech’s final drive to preserve win.“

AlecLower

Prediction: 24-17 (W)

Comment: “I’m sticking with picking a W, but I’m nervous about this one.“

Steven

Prediction: 24-21 (W)

Comment: “I can’t decide if this game is going to get real wacky or be weirdly straightforward.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 28-23 (W)

