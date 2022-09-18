Highlights! NC State makes the big plays to down Texas Tech

NC State’s offense may have struggled yesterday, but nonetheless we had no shortage of big plays. Aydan White’s huge interception return for a score and Thayer Thomas’ trick-play touchdown pass both proved back-breaking developments for Texas Tech.

It’s fun when stuff like that happens, isn’t it?

Thayer Thomas has four career touchdown passes, and as others pointed out, that ties him with Harrison Beck in that department. (I had forgotten just how bad Beck was under center. Yeesh. Now I’d like to forget again.)

Thayer hooked up with Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who had a fine evening overall, but did make one big mistake to cost himself a touchdown in the third quarter. Fortunately, we’re able to file that away as an annoyance, since it didn’t affect the outcome.

Demie’s role is likely going to keep expanding, especially if Jordan Houston is limited in the near term by the injury (concussion?) he sustained last night. Demie has a few more big plays ahead of him this season, I suspect.