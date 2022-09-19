NC State a 39-point favorite against UConn

Once upon a time, UConn was an FCS-to-FBS success story. Nowadays, um, not so much. The Huskies have been downright horrific lately, and perhaps new head coach Jim Mora Jr. can change that story, but it ain’t gonna be this year.

NC State is an enormous favorite to beat UConn on Saturday, and whether or not State covers the 39-point spread may be the night’s only drama. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the Wolfpack favored by this much over another FBS team.

UConn is 1-3 on the season and coming off a 59-0 loss at Michigan. The Huskies lost 48-14 to Syracuse the week prior. The Huskies haven’t beaten an FBS opponent since October of 2019 (UConn didn’t play in 2020) and haven’t won more than three games in a full season since 2015.

It’s been rough, and it’s probably going to stay that way for a while.