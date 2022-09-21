UConn heads to NC State with a banged up offense

UConn was facing a substantial uphill climb this season, to put it mildly, but the Huskies were at least returning their leading rusher and receiver from a year ago. Alas, the team has already lost those players, among others, to injury.

Running back Nathan Carter, who ranks sixth nationally with 405 rushing yards, suffered a shoulder injury against Michigan and won’t be able to play against NC State. Backup Brian Brewton went down the week prior at Syracuse.

UConn lost leading returning receiver Keelan Marion (474 yards, 5 TDs in 2021) to a broken collarbone in the season-opener; new starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson tore an ACL early in that game.

The loss of Roberson forced UConn to hand the keys to freshman Zion Turner, who not surprisingly has had a tough start to his career. It’s difficult not to have a tough start when you’re put in a near impossible spot. Turner was just 4-16 passing against Michigan last weekend.

This offense was going to be bad no matter what, and the injuries have just compounded the matter. In three games against FBS opponents, UConn is averaging 3.95 yards per play and 225 yards of offense. The Huskies have 312 yards of offense in their last two games combined. Another rough weekend lies ahead.