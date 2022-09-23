BTP Pigskin Predictions: UConn

With an impressive defensive effort leading the way in a win over Texas Tech last Saturday evening, the Wolfpack remain in the comfy confines of Carter-Finley Stadium this week as they welcome the UConn Huskies to town for another Saturday night kickoff. While the win over the Red Raiders was solid, it still left questions surrounding the NC State offense.

UConn, meanwhile, is having a rough start to Jim Mora’s first season leading the football program. The Huskies are 1-3 overall with their lone win coming against in-state FCS foe Central Connecticut State. The Huskies have allowed an average of 46 points per game to FBS opponents this year, while their offense has been beset with injuries in key positions.

Will the Wolfpack keep the good times rolling and head to Clemson next week undefeated? Or will UConn pull off a major upset and notch their first signature win under Mora?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 47-4 (W)

Comment: “boop beep“

Steven

Prediction: 45-3 (W)

Comment: “Going with the more traditional three points for UConn here, but I’ll be rooting for them to somehow score four.“

AlecLower

Prediction: 48-0 (W)

Comment: “Uconn isn’t very good“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 41-7 (W)

Comment: “This would be 60+ points and a shutout if Dave didn’t have a heart, but he does.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 45-6 (W)

Comment: “Just don’t get hurt.”

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 51-10 (W)

Comment: “UCONN may not be located in Stamford, but they have No...Chance...In Hell of keeping this within 3 scores. Leary & WRS please get some reps“

no23sports

Prediction: 55-0 (W)

Comment: “I’m picturing something similar to the Charleston Southern game where the 2nd half will be mostly 3rd string and walk-ons.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 41-10 (W)

Comment: “Pack takes care of business“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 47-5 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!