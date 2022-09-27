Did somebody say hurricane game?

At this point it’s looking like we’re in for a rainy Saturday night in Clemson, at the least. Hurricane Ian remains projected to hit Florida’s west coast some time later in the week, with a potential path that could take it right through the heart of South Carolina.

Seems like that could make for a messy football game. Fortunately, NC State is a leading expert in messy football games, with a rich history of attempting to do football through downpours.

The most recent example of those was the Hurricane Matthew game against Notre Dame in 2016, which the elements were so bad that just snapping the ball could be a challenge at times. The only touchdown of the afternoon came on a blocked punt.

It’s fun to go back and look at the box score: the two teams were 16-40 passing for 95 yards, finished 3-29 on third down, etc.

If there’s one thing you can take away from a game like that, if you Dabo Swinney and preparing for what might be looming, it’s that throwing the ball at least 26 times is a great idea. I would definitely recommend that.