Payton Wilson day-to-day; Trent Pennix out 4-to-6 weeks

Dave Doeren didn’t have good news on Payton Wilson and Trent Pennix today, but we’ve certainly heard worse. Wilson avoided a serious injury, thankfully, and is considered day-to-day at this point. I wouldn’t expect we’ll see him against Charleston Southern.

Doeren: Payton's MRI came back completely clean. He's sore but there's nothing damaged; we'll just give him a chance, it's a day-to-day recovery. The positive is its not season-ending or a surgical repair; he just needs time to rest up. — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) September 5, 2022

That is a huge relief. Considering the problems that Wilson has had with his shoulders, it was easy to fear the worst. If this turns out to be the only setback he has all year, then State will be in good shape.

Pennix won’t need surgery, either, but will be out at least a month after hurting a wrist against the Pirates. That probably puts him on the shelf through the Clemson game at least, and with luck he’ll be ready to go by the time State goes to Syracuse on Oct. 15. Not ideal, but better to have this happen with a couple of gimmes ahead (Charleston Southern, UConn) rather than later.