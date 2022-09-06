Charleston Southern had itself a rough Week 1

It’s as good a time as any for NC State to face a team like Charleston Southern—the Wolfpack has plenty of things to work on, and it won’t hurt to take out some frustration on a less-than-challenging opponent.

The Buccaneers are coming off a rough season-opening performance in which they surrendered 52 points at home in a loss to Western Carolina. That probably tells us all we need to know about how competitive the game will be this weekend.

Charleston Southern entered the season at No. 60 in SP+ among FCS teams, and SP+ liked the Bucs to beat WCU by a couple points; instead, they lost by 14. WCU piled up 616 yards of offense, including 433 through the air, on 12.0 yards per attempt. Not the most encouraging sign for Charleston Southern!

Offensively, CSU averaged 6.6 yards per play and quarterback Ross Malmgren finished 30-45 for 392 yards, five scores, and one interception. He was also sacked five times.

Wide receiver Seth Anderson had nine catches for 131 yards and two scores, while TJ Ruff went 9-99-1. So there’s a couple guys to keep an eye on Saturday.

But NC State should have no trouble quickly rendering whatever those guys do moot, as the Pack likely will move the ball at will. Or at least, they’d better.