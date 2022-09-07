Christopher Dunn made sure to voice support to ECU kicker Owen Daffer

As Chip Alexander explains in this piece, Christopher Dunn sought out ECU placekicker Owen Daffer after the game Saturday to provide what emotional support he could in that difficult moment.

“I just said, ‘Hey, look man, you’ve got a whole year, 11 games left in your season, so don’t let this kick define you,’” Dunn said Tuesday.

If anybody knows what a kicker goes through after a tough miss, it’s another kicker. Dunn was in the same spot at the end of regulation against Clemson last season, though fortunately his miss only meant overtime, not a loss—and the Pack, of course, ultimately prevailed.

Dunn received abuse from people after that game anyway, so I can only imagine what Daffer has been going through over the last few days. Dunn has a healthy perspective on life as a kicker with so many years of experience at this level, and the story is a good reminder that these dudes are just human beings like the rest of us. And that football is hard.