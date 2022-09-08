Week 2 Football: What to Watch

Welcome back for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season! There are no Thursday night games, which is weak.

There are two Friday games, though, including Louisville heading to the Erector Set stadium down in Orlando to take on Guz Malzahn’s UCF squad. Scott Satterfield could really use a win after last week’s beatdown at the hands of Syracuse.

Saturday is the real treat, and us State fans get it going early with a slightly-after-noon kickoff against Charleston Southern. In case you’re watching the game from home, or you need something to watch while traversing the entry and beer lines of Carter-Finley, Alabama-Texas is the big noon kick of the day. Now, the chances that Texas can hang with Alabama is slim to none, but... well... can they both lose?

Also in that opening slate of Saturday games, Sam Hartman is set to make his season debut for Wake Forest in their game at Vanderbilt. Hartman may be a complete pain in the tail for Wolfpack fans, but it’s good to see him back from his health scare.

Also in that noon slate, Miami looks to inflate the probably false “DA U IS BACK” narrative, while Shane Beamer and South Carolina take on an overrated Arkansas team, Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri go for the road upset at Kansas State, and Duke and Northwestern face off in an academic decathlon including a brief exhibition of something resembling football.

Oh, and go Panthers!

The mid-afternoon slate of games has some good matchups (no, not you Furman-Clemson). App State goes for the program’s second largest upset ever over Jimbo Fisher and the bevel enthusiasts. Pitt, meanwhile, can score a huge win for the ACC with a home upset over Tennessee.

That Houston at Texas Tech game could be real fun, as well as the Iowa vs Iowa State game. SP+ and Sagarin have the Hawkeyes and Cyclones about as evenly rated as you can get.

If ECU had hit that field goal last week, the game in Greenville this Saturday early evening would be of two teams with ACC wins under their belts this year. Instead, the team that didn’t notch the ACC win will enter as a 12.5-point favorite. Weird.

Now into the primetime slate, that Kentucky-Florida game looks to be fantastic. And I was wrong above, the Wildcats and Gators are the most evenly matched game based on the advanced metric rankings. Let’s see which one ends up being correct.

Western Carolina and Georgia Tech face off in Atlanta in the battle for Paul Johnson’s tongue.

USC-Stanford sounds better in name than it is likely to be on the field, while Arizona State vs Oklahoma State is likely to be better than it sounds in name value.

Are Boston College and Virginia Tech in must-win territory already? BC lost to Rutgers last week (never a good look) while VT lost on the road to ODU in the first game under Brent Pry. No, neither are actually in must-win territory (yet), but both could really really really use the win in this one.

Normally I wouldn’t highlight a game between an FCS team and a team that isn’t either in the ACC or a team on State’s non-conference schedule, but Eastern Washington can really air it out and Oregon looked all kinds of awful against Georgia last week (that’s fair, though). Could EWU pull the upset?

That late night Baylor-BYU game is the perfect way to wrap up an excellent day of football.

Have fun, y’all! Go State!

Rankings for SP+ Ratings and Sagarin Ratings listed, respectively, ahead of each team’s name.

Friday

60/63 Louisville @ 27/42 UCF - 7:30pm - ESPN2

58/41 Boise State @ 118/120 New Mexico - 9:00pm - CBSSN

Saturday

1/1 Alabama @ 18/12 Texas - 12:00pm - FOX

95/125 Southern Miss @ 14/22 Miami - 12:00pm - ACCN

32/49 South Carolina @ 11/21 Arkansas - 12:00pm - ESPN

37/39 Wake Forest @ 91/104 Vanderbilt - 12:00pm - SECN

47/57 Missouri @ 23/24 Kansas State - 12:00pm - ESPN2

109/86 Duke @ 80/60 Northwestern - 12:00pm - FS1

45/46 North Carolina @ 85/105 Georgia State - 12:00pm - ESPNU

FCS/205 Charleston Southern @ 30/31 NC State - 12:30pm - ESPN3

FCS/159 Furman @ 7/4 Clemson - 3:30pm - ACCN

59/51 Appalachian State @ 5/6 Texas A&M - 3:30pm - ESPN2

8/16 Tennessee @ 31/34 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ABC

73/62 Washington State @ 9/11 Wisconsin - 3:30pm - FOX

46/45 Houston @ 36/50 Texas Tech - 4:00pm - FS1

41/28 Iowa @ 42/23 Iowa State - 4:00pm - BTN

61/61 Virginia @ 70/76 Illinois - 4:00pm - ESPNU

89/116 Old Dominion @ 68/82 East Carolina - 6:00pm - ESPN+

15/19 Kentucky @ 19/15 Florida - 7:00pm - ESPN

57/66 Syracuse @ 122/150 UConn - 7:00pm - CBSSN

FCS/175 Western Carolina @ 97/87 Georgia Tech - 7:00pm - ESPN+/ACCNX

34/14 USC @ 71/52 Stanford - 7:30pm - ABC

40/33 Arizona State @ 25/10 Oklahoma State - 7:30pm - ESPN2

76/70 Boston College @ 69/68 Virginia Tech - 8:00pm - ACCN

FCS/136 Eastern Washington @ 49/25 Oregon - 8:30pm - PAC12N

13/9 Baylor @ 17/36 BYU - 10:15pm - ESPN

52/32 Oregon State @ 44/65 Fresno State - 10:30pm - CBSSN