BTP Pigskin Predictions: Charleston Southern

Following a season-opening win over the ECU Pirates that left not a single Wolfpack fan feeling good about it, NC State returns to Raleigh for the 2022 home opener. Keeping with the early season opponent theme, the Pack welcome the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern to the comfy confines of Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Buccaneers lost their season-opener a week ago in a home tilt against fellow FCS foe Western Carolina, dropping a 52-38 high-scoring affair. Charleston Southern fell behind 31-7 by the middle of the 2nd quarter, but showed strong (and quick) resolve in cutting the deficit to a single score at 38-31 in under 15 minutes of game time before the Catamounts pulled away.

Can the Wolfpack clean up from a subpar Week 1 effort and get the offense humming to move to 2-0 on the year? Or will the Buccaneers keep their offense rolling and pull off the biggest win in program history in the first ever meeting between the two schools?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 46-3 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: 45-10 (W)

Comment: “Fun for all ages!“

AlecLower

Prediction: 45-0 (W)

Comment: “Why is Charleston Southern in northern Charleston? Why has nobody asked these questions?“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 51-10 (W)

Comment: “Some will scream that the sky is falling because we score a point less than WCU, but it’s just because we take the foot off the gas up 44-3 midway through the 3rd.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 41-13 (W)

Comment: “Get right game that opens up in the second half“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 35-10 (W)

Comment: “Unlike SC native Paul Wight, Charleston Southern won’t be ready for The Big Show especially after Dave and the coaches made it a tough week of practice. Defense plays that angry swarming style we saw last year, offense works on its chemistry issues domination from bell to bell“

no23sports

Prediction: 45-10 (W)

Comment: “The offense gets back on track, the defense shakes the rust off, and the fans breathe a sigh of relief.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 48-13 (W)

Comment: “I foresee a clean, efficient game, with State’s starters taking the 2nd half off.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 45-9 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!