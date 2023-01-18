NC State opens 2023 home football schedule against Notre Dame

Notre Dame released its 2023 football schedule today, and we learned that the Fighting Irish will be making their way to NC State on Sept. 9—the Wolfpack’s home opener. It’ll be the most exciting early-season matchup that State’s had on home turf in a while.

And with luck it also means we’ll be looking at a mid-afternoon or night kickoff. Just makes taking care of business the week prior at UConn that much more important for the Wolfpack.

The Irish finished 9-4 in 2022, including a 4-0 run through ACC opponents. They have since added former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman via the transfer portal, so that’ll be a weird aspect of this particular matchup. It’ll be a major early-season challenge for the retooling Wolfpack; let’s just hope it doesn’t come with a major hurricane in the area this time.

Notre Dame. NC State. Sam Hartman vs. Brennan Armstrong. Just as everyone would have envisioned a year ago.