NC State adds WKU transfer kicker Brayden Narveson

NC State made an excellent addition through the portal over the weekend, picking up former second-team all-conference kicker Brayden Narveson to fill Christopher Dunn’s shoes in 2023. This will be Narveson’s sixth and final season.

Narveson, who began his career at Iowa State, has been the starting kicker at Western Kentucky for the last three years. In 2020, he was 13-14 on field goal attempts, with a long of 53. The next season, he was 23-29, again with a long of 53, and this past season finished 15-21 with a long of 51. He hasn’t missed an extra point in his career.

He finished his WKU career 32-36 on kicks inside of 40 yards and 16-20 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards. So I don’t think we’ll have to worry about this aspect of the kicking game being a liability next season, which is a relief.