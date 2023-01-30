NC State’s complete 2023 football schedule released

The ACC released its 2023 football schedule Monday night, and there’s a different vibe across the board, with this being the first year of the post-division era. Feels good, doesn’t it? Freeing.

We already knew NC State was going to get games against Duke, Carolina, and Clemson and now we know the rest.

Brennan Armstrong won’t have to wait long to see his old school this fall, because Virginia happens to be NC State’s ACC opener. Of course it is! The Wolfpack’s complete schedule:

Sept. 2 — at UConn

Sept. 9 — vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 16 — vs. VMI

Sept. 22 (Friday) — at UVA

Sept. 29 (Friday) — vs. Louisville

Oct. 7 — vs. Marshall

Oct. 14 — at Duke

Oct. 21 — BYE

Oct. 28 — vs. Clemson

Nov. 4 — vs. Miami

Nov. 11 — at Wake Forest

Nov. 18 — at Virginia Tech

Nov. 25 — vs. UNC

No games against our old Atlantic Division pals FSU, Syracuse, and Boston College. Back-to-back Friday night games in September (grumble), but at least only one of those is a home game.

The second half of this schedule looks pretty daunting; Clemson, Miami, and Wake in a row, then a trip to Blacksburg against what should be an improved Hokies team, then rivalry week. Miami might completely self-destruct again for all we know, and possibly the Deacs will struggle with their new quarterback, but if not, that’s a rough stretch. Throw in the Duke game prior to the bye, and there will be no shortage of challenges.

Anyway, I’m thinking 12-0.