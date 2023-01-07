Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is headed to NC State

Brennan Armstrong announced on Saturday afternoon that he’ll be spending his sixth and final college season at NC State, where he will re-unite with offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

Armstrong gives State a proven commodity at quarterback while also taking pressure off of MJ Morris to stay ahead of schedule. I know a lot of people are concerned about what this addition might mean for Morris’ future in Raleigh, but I’m not going to take a pessimistic view without reason for it.

Morris can still benefit from a redshirt season, what with having to start from scratch with the system again. And it’s not like this situation is notably different from what he walked into last summer: he knows the guy ahead of him is only going to be there one year.

Armstrong left Virginia as its all-time leader in a number of categories: career passing yards (9,034), single-season passing yards (4,449), and career passing touchdowns (58) are among the most noteworthy. If he can recreate some of that 2021 magic with Robert Anae, the Pack’s offense will be in good shape this fall.