The Chunk Check: MJ Morris’ immediate impact

I probably won’t look at this again until November, but after that impressive display of offense led by MJ Morris on Saturday, I couldn’t resist. It was a big day for big plays.

Chunk Plays Year Total Plays 10-19 yd gains (pct) 20-29 yd gains (pct) 30+ yd gains (pct) Year Total Plays 10-19 yd gains (pct) 20-29 yd gains (pct) 30+ yd gains (pct) 2022 913 172 (18.8) 43 (4.7) 22 (2.4) 2023 416 71 (17.1) 17 (4.1) 20 (4.8) 2023 (Armstrong) 350 59 (16.9) 12 (3.4) 11 (3.1) 2023 (Morris) 66 12 (18.2) 5 (7.6) 9 (13.6)

Not bad, huh? NC State nearly doubled its total number of scrimmage plays over 30 yards, quadrupling its season rate in the game against Marshall. State had 26 total plays gain at least 10 yards, for a rate over 39% of total snaps. That rate was a little over 23% in the five games prior. An improvement as dramatic as State’s output on the scoreboard.

NC State is not going to be this successful every week from here on, but this was a pretty encouraging sign that we can expect this offense to trend upward. MJ Morris isn’t going to continue averaging an interception every 11 attempts, either. I think that’s safe to say.