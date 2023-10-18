The ACC in SP+, Week 7: A merciful bye descends upon us

Well, this has been a depressing series so far, but we will forge ahead regardless...

The ACC After Week 7 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Florida State 18.5 (11) 4 36.5 (15) 18.4 (16) Clemson 17.3 (13) -2 32.8 (28) 15.5 (9) North Carolina 15.8 (15) 3 38.5 (6) 22.9 (42) Miami 15.1 (16) 1 34.0 (23) 19.2 (19) Duke 14.1 (22) 6 31.5 (32) 17.2 (14) Louisville 10.7 (29) -9 31.1 (35) 20.5 (24) Pittsburgh 4.7 (44) 9 27.6 (63) 22.7 (40) Syracuse 3.7 (50) -12 26.5 (68) 22.9 (41) NC State 3.2 (54) -7 24.2 (82) 21.3 (29) Wake Forest 1.3 (64) -13 26.4 (69) 25.3 (57) Virginia Tech 0.6 (69) 7 22.9 (93) 22.6 (37) Georgia Tech -0.6 (70) 0 27.8 (59) 28.2 (77) Virginia -5.3 (84) 2 19.8 (108) 25.0 (55) Boston College -7.5 (93) 1 23.1 (91) 30.6 (93)

There are three undefeated teams left in ACC play, but SP+ still likes Clemson and Miami a lot. Heck, the Hurricanes actually moved up a spot in the rankings from last week.

In terms of the largest jump in ratings, Duke moved up 2.6 points, FSU up 2.2 points.

With their loss to Pittsburgh, Louisville rightfully lost all the progress they made the prior week in the win over Notre Dame. The Cardinals’ rating drop 3.6 points, the largest drop of the week in the conference. Syracuse had the second largest drop in ratings at 3.0 points.

For the Panthers, the win over Louisville continued their upward swing; they’ve now moved up 16 spots over the last two weeks. Going the other way, Syracuse has dropped 15 spots in the rankings over the last two weeks while Wake Forest, with a 14 spot drop in that same span, is trying to keep pace with them on the downward trajectory.

The week saw the ACC push from two to four teams with ratings above 15.0, while the bottom three teams in the conference from last week all moved up this week. That’s good news from a conference strength perspective.