NC State a 6.5-point favorite against Marshall

NC State is a solid favorite at home this week, but given what we just witnessed on Friday, no doubt the matchup with Marshall has the potential to be far more interesting than we’d have guessed a month ago. It’s fine, though. I’m sure it’ll be fine. Nothing to worry about!

That’s what I’ll tell myself until there inevitably is something to worry about.

Marshall will come in with no shortage of confidence after a 4-0 start; the schedule hasn’t exactly been rigorous, but the Herd already own one win against an ACC team (24-17 over Virginia Tech). The Herd also got the jump on NC State the last time they were here, staking themselves a 20-10 lead in the second quarter before the Pack scored 27 unanswered.

State can and should be better this week, because if that dumpster-fire performance against Louisville doesn’t motivate, nothing will. But will anybody be surprised if State-Marshall is a tight one in the fourth quarter?