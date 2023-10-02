MJ Morris replaces Brennan Armstrong as starting QB

Wow, look at me, setting land-speed records for frigid takes. Maybe this will become a new hobby of mine, there’s no telling, really.

Dave Doeren announced Monday that MJ Morris is moving into the starting quarterback role, hoping to provide a spark for an offense that ran up barely 200 yards in NC State’s unfortunate loss to Louisville on Friday. That was, hopefully, as low as it’s going to get for the Pack this season.

NC State also expects center Dylan McMahon back this weekend, which can only help with the team’s issues up front. The bar for improvement is a low one: State’s averaging 194 passing yards per game and has more interceptions thrown than touchdown passes.

This change will help with the energy in State’s building, as I’m sure the guys will rally around MJ this week. It’ll also help a lot with the energy in Carter-Finley, which grew just a tad toxic on Friday.