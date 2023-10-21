NC State running back Micah Crowell retires from football

Former four-star prospect Micah Crowell has decided to call it a career, he announced on Instagram Friday. (Hat tip to Pack Pride.) Crowell has dealt with injuries that have hindered him since the end of his high school career.

He wrote in part:

I’ve built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly and I will be forever grateful. Many injuries, smiles, laughs & tears but I’m thankful for it all and I don’t regret not one bit. With much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to retire from the game of football as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to ministry and to further the advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Between the injuries and the pandemic, Crowell hadn’t been on a football field for game action since his sophomore year of high school. He tore an ACL that kept him out of his junior season, and his school didn’t have a season in his senior year.

Despite that, he was a well-regarded prospect and a top-15 player in North Carolina in the 2021 class. He began his college career at receiver before moving to running back, but the injury setbacks proved too much to overcome, and he never saw the field in Raleigh.

All the best to Micah moving forward.