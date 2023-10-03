The ACC in SP+, Week 5: A top three group is emerging

Another week of ACC football is in the books, so it’s time to check how the results impacted the conference’s SP+ ratings and rankings.

The ACC After Week 5 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Miami 18.5 (12) 1 35.0 (17) 16.8 (13) Clemson 17.2 (14) 2 33.8 (26) 16.6 (11) Florida State 16.1 (18) -3 36.1 (15) 20.3 (25) North Carolina 13.6 (23) 2 37.1 (12) 23.7 (48) Duke 11.3 (28) -4 31.2 (36) 19.8 (20) Louisville 11.3 (29) 0 31.5 (34) 20.3 (24) Syracuse 8.7 (35) -5 29.2 (51) 20.7 (29) Wake Forest 3.7 (50) 0 29.1 (56) 25.4 (58) NC State 2.5 (56) -1 23.6 (83) 21.4 (33) Pittsburgh 2.2 (60) -7 26.5 (66) 24.0 (50) Virginia Tech -0.3 (72) 8 22.2 (92) 22.6 (42) Georgia Tech -2.9 (77) -3 26.5 (65) 29.2 (86) Virginia -8.5 (94) 4 17.7 (122) 25.9 (62) Boston College -9.4 (98) -2 21.7 (96) 31.3 (101)

Clemson jumped FSU, but that’s not a huge surprise given that the Tigers beat a previously unbeaten Syracuse and the Seminoles were on a bye. FSU was really hurt by the performance of other teams they played, as their SP+ rating dropped by 1.3 points despite not playing.

Duke and UNC each saw their respective ratings drop, but Duke dropped farther in the rankings due to the loss to Notre Dame. Louisville also saw their overall rating drop following their win over NC State, with their offense rating dropping considerably (-3.1 points; the largest single unit movement of the week in the ACC) but the defense rating improving (1.6 points) to help offset and keep the overall ranking the same.

The biggest mover of the week was Virginia Tech, whose triumph over Pittsburgh improved their overall rating by +4.2 points and subsequently their ranking by 8 spots.

Over the last two weeks total, here are the teams who have seen their overall ranking move by more than six places:

Miami (+10)

NC State (-10)

Boston College (-15)

Pittsburgh (-16)

NC State will look to right the ship this weekend against Marshall by making a change at the QB position, with sophomore M.J. Morris set to get the start under center.