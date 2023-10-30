NC State a 4.5-point underdog against Miami

NC State is a win away from bowl eligibility and is getting Miami at a pretty good time, as the Hurricanes have been a bit meh over the last month. They have an overtime win over Clemson in that stretch, but they also needed to OT to beat Virginia at home on Saturday.

And prior to that, they handed themselves the dumbest loss of the season by refusing to take a knee in the waning seconds against Georgia Tech, and lost by 10 at UNC.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke didn’t play against Clemson but was back in action and wearing a knee brace against UVA, so I’m assuming he’ll be ready to suit up in Raleigh as well. He had his worst game of the season against the Cavs, so he’s probably not 100%.

If the offensive struggles continue, NC State should have a decent shot to cover the 4.5 points and win this one outright.