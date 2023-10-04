Week 6 Football: What to Watch

First off, I realize I’m late in getting this out, so I hope you all enjoyed Jacksonville State’s come-from-behind win. As of right now, New Mexico State is beating FIU, too. Maybe one day work and life won’t get in the way of BTP. Today is not that day.

Thursdays games are... uhh... games. Friday has a couple name matchups, but games that don’t exactly move the needle. A few years ago, the favorite and underdog roles would have been reversed in the Kansas State vs Oklahoma State game.

The Saturday noon slate is fantastic, with a pair of unbeaten matchups. This is probably the best Red River Rivalry in a long time, while I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m actually pulling for Maryland to beat Ohio State. Also among the unbeatens, old friend Eli Drinkwitz hosts a talented but flawed LSU team as Missouri looks to improve to 6-0.

NC State and Marshall have the only 2:00pm game on Saturday because the ACC and CW marriage is magical. For those in Carter-Finley, the 1973 ACC Championship team will be honored during the game, and rumor has it a certain coach from that team will be in attendance for the game.

Go Cuse!

Back to the theme of undefeated teams and old friends, Kentucky and Devin Leary will head to Georgia in another battle of unbeaten teams. Should the Wildcats pull out a win there, Leary’s stock will shoot through the roof.

Overall, it’s hard to complain about the weekend slate of games. Go Football!

Go Pack!

Rankings for SP+ Ratings and Sagarin Ratings listed, respectively, ahead of each team’s name.

Wednesday

97/123 Jacksonville State @ 118/129 Middle Tennessee - 8:00pm - ESPNU

125/163 FIU @ 108/141 New Mexico State - 9:00pm - CBSSN

Thursday

129/164 Sam Houston State @ 44/67 Liberty - 7:00pm - CBSSN

89/80 Western Kentucky @ 99/116 Louisiana Tech - 8:00pm - ESPNU

Friday

16/16 Kansas State @ 66/54 Oklahoma State - 7:30pm - ESPN

69/68 Nebraska @ 58/73 Illinois - 8:00pm - FS1

Saturday

9/6 Oklahoma @ 3/5 Texas - 12:00pm - ABC

31/24 Maryland @ 2/2 Ohio State - 12:00pm - FOX

24/18 LSU @ 27/40 Missouri - 12:00pm - ESPN

98/96 Boston College @ 93/84 Army - 12:00pm - CBSSN

FCS/143 William & Mary @ 94/103 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN

63/66 Marshall @ 56/57 NC State - 2:00pm - CW

20/27 Washington State @ 17/26 UCLA - 3:30pm - PAC12N

72/76 Virginia Tech @ 18/14 Florida State - 3:30pm - ABC

5/1 Alabama @ 11/13 Texas A&M - 3:30pm - CBS

35/39 Syracuse @ 23/21 North Carolina - 3:30pm - ESPN

50/74 Wake Forest @ 14/17 Clemson - 3:30pm - ACCN

30/36 UCF @ 45/41 Kansas - 4:00pm - FOX

21/28 Kentucky @ 4/7 Georgia - 7:00pm - ESPN

8/11 Notre Dame @ 29/32 Louisville - 7:30pm - ABC

77/88 Georgia Tech @ 12/22 Miami - 8:00pm - ACCN

42/48 Fresno State @ 80/79 Wyoming - 8:00pm - FOX

19/20 Oregon State @ 74/55 California - 10:00pm - PAC12