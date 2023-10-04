Week 6 Football: What to Watch

First off, I realize I’m late in getting this out, so I hope you all enjoyed Jacksonville State’s come-from-behind win. As of right now, New Mexico State is beating FIU, too. Maybe one day work and life won’t get in the way of BTP. Today is not that day.
Thursdays games are... uhh... games. Friday has a couple name matchups, but games that don’t exactly move the needle. A few years ago, the favorite and underdog roles would have been reversed in the Kansas State vs Oklahoma State game.
The Saturday noon slate is fantastic, with a pair of unbeaten matchups. This is probably the best Red River Rivalry in a long time, while I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m actually pulling for Maryland to beat Ohio State. Also among the unbeatens, old friend Eli Drinkwitz hosts a talented but flawed LSU team as Missouri looks to improve to 6-0.
NC State and Marshall have the only 2:00pm game on Saturday because the ACC and CW marriage is magical. For those in Carter-Finley, the 1973 ACC Championship team will be honored during the game, and rumor has it a certain coach from that team will be in attendance for the game.
Go Cuse!
Back to the theme of undefeated teams and old friends, Kentucky and Devin Leary will head to Georgia in another battle of unbeaten teams. Should the Wildcats pull out a win there, Leary’s stock will shoot through the roof.
Overall, it’s hard to complain about the weekend slate of games. Go Football!
Go Pack!
Rankings for SP+ Ratings and Sagarin Ratings listed, respectively, ahead of each team’s name.
Wednesday
97/123 Jacksonville State @ 118/129 Middle Tennessee - 8:00pm - ESPNU
125/163 FIU @ 108/141 New Mexico State - 9:00pm - CBSSN
Thursday
129/164 Sam Houston State @ 44/67 Liberty - 7:00pm - CBSSN
89/80 Western Kentucky @ 99/116 Louisiana Tech - 8:00pm - ESPNU
Friday
16/16 Kansas State @ 66/54 Oklahoma State - 7:30pm - ESPN
69/68 Nebraska @ 58/73 Illinois - 8:00pm - FS1
Saturday
9/6 Oklahoma @ 3/5 Texas - 12:00pm - ABC
31/24 Maryland @ 2/2 Ohio State - 12:00pm - FOX
24/18 LSU @ 27/40 Missouri - 12:00pm - ESPN
98/96 Boston College @ 93/84 Army - 12:00pm - CBSSN
FCS/143 William & Mary @ 94/103 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN
63/66 Marshall @ 56/57 NC State - 2:00pm - CW
20/27 Washington State @ 17/26 UCLA - 3:30pm - PAC12N
72/76 Virginia Tech @ 18/14 Florida State - 3:30pm - ABC
5/1 Alabama @ 11/13 Texas A&M - 3:30pm - CBS
35/39 Syracuse @ 23/21 North Carolina - 3:30pm - ESPN
50/74 Wake Forest @ 14/17 Clemson - 3:30pm - ACCN
30/36 UCF @ 45/41 Kansas - 4:00pm - FOX
21/28 Kentucky @ 4/7 Georgia - 7:00pm - ESPN
8/11 Notre Dame @ 29/32 Louisville - 7:30pm - ABC
77/88 Georgia Tech @ 12/22 Miami - 8:00pm - ACCN
42/48 Fresno State @ 80/79 Wyoming - 8:00pm - FOX
19/20 Oregon State @ 74/55 California - 10:00pm - PAC12
49/60 Arizona @ 10/10 USC - 10:00pm - ESPN
