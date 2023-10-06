BTP Pigskin Predictions: Marshall

With a fresh face set to make the start at quarterback, NC State will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. M.J. Morris will be making his third career start and first of 2023 as the Wolfpack offense looks to get some momentum back.

Marshall enters the game with a perfect 4-0 record, having already notched a win over an ACC opponent this year thanks for a 24-17 win over Virginia Tech back on September 23rd. The Herd sport a stout defense that has allowed 17 or fewer points in three of four games this year.

Can the Wolfpack offense put enough points on the board to lead to a victory? Or will Marshall move to a perfect 2-0 against ACC foes on the year?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 24-21 (W)

Comment: “beep boop“

Steven

Prediction: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Comment: “

“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 24-23 (W)

Comment: “MJ sparks the O back to its customary 24 points and the Pack squeak one out to edge ever closer to bowl eligibility.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 27-17 (W)

Comment: “Marshall is not a cupcake, and their defense will present a challenge for MJ Morris. I still expect the Pack to pull it out, but it won’t be easy.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 28-20 (W)

Comment: “Dave’s GOT KIDS, he NEEDS THIS JOB so welcome MJ Morris! Things had gotten so toxic, that MJs first 1st down completion may produce a standing ovation...we all know its not that simple though...with a lot to prove I predict we play our best play of the year“

no23sports

Prediction: 20-27 (L)

Comment: “I’m excited about MJ. But the problems on offense go beyond the QB. The o-line needs to clean up penalties. The WRs need to get open. This pick is me waiting for the offense to prove something against a good defense.“

PirateWolf

Prediction: 24-13 (W)

Comment: “There are flaws in the Marshall offense and NC State’s defense is built to expose them. The offense does just enough with Morris under center to get the W“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 25-20 (W)

Agree? Disagree? Sound off in the comments!