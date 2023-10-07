Filed under: NC State Football Game thread: Marshall vs. NC State Go Pack! By Steven Muma@akulawolf Oct 7, 2023, 1:32pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game thread: Marshall vs. NC State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports For the love of Jefferson Pilot Sports, let’s not suck today. Thundering Herd vs. Wolfpack Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET TV: The CW (Evan Lepler, James Bates, Tabitha Turner) Online streaming: ??? More From Backing The Pack Jordan Houston redshirting, moving on from NC State Is the NC State secondary in trouble? NC State vs Virginia in 1-2-3 MJ Rice returning to NC State basketball after leave of absence Meet Virginia, which is still figuring a whole lot out Loading comments...
