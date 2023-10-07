NC State drops Marshall, 48-41

Well. How do you frame that? What’s the easy way to put that one? I have no idea. I mean, MJ Morris began his first game as the starter this season by having a pass tipped for an interception, which set up Marshall in State territory. Later in the first quarter he made a horrifically bad throw on a theoretical screen pass that gifted seven to Marshall.

None of that needed to happen, nor did Marshall’s manufactured-for-free rally late in the second quarter.

Yeah. But anyway. But, whew, but wow. Man. Did you guys see that game? What a fun time we had there. Whew. Let me tell you what, I do not recommend getting into a shootout with Marshall in football.

What a year we’re having.